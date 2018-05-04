DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in a Donald Trump mask and devil horns paraded on stage in front of Dallas City Hall, as several dozen people rallied against the NRA convention across the street.

“It just feels like a moral obligation to show up,” said Judy Gould, who came all the way from New Hampshire.

Gould said she’s a gun owner who enjoys shooting targets, but says she wants sensible measures to tackle gun crime.

“A start we can make is to get rid of assault rifles. It shouldn’t be in the hands of civilians ever,” she said.

Mike Alves is a teacher from Plano, who says he’s tired of school shootings.

“I started teaching a year before Columbine and I can’t believe we’re still… even after Sandy Hook, it’s incredible. I can’t sit around and pretend it’s not a problem,” he said.

The rally was organized by local activist groups, Next Generation Action Network and Accion America.

Together they led a march to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 NRA members are gathering this weekend.

“It’s the ultimate disrespect to everyone who has died from gun violence in this country,” said Dominique Alexander, NGAN’s president.

Back at City Hall Plaza, a coalition of faith leaders chose to counter gun violence with song and prayer.

“We lay down our weapons of mass destruction – especially those thoughts of division, separation, privilege, possession,” prayed Rev Karen Fry.

A handful of counter-protesters appeared to show their support for the NRA as Dallas police officers stayed close.

The demonstration remained peaceful.