McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old Dallas man was sent to prison for 40 years for attempted capital murder.

On March 20, 2016, Quinton Gold Hodge and one other person lured a victim to a home in Plano through social media.

Hodge and his accomplice robbed the victim at gunpoint.

As the robbery victim walked away with his hands in the air, Hodge shot him through the torso. As a result of the gunshot wound, the victim spent three weeks in the hospital and underwent several surgeries to save his life.

Police were able to identify Hodge and his accomplice through social media.

Police also discovered that Hodge is a known gang member in the YNB gang from Dallas. Members of the YNB gang have committed several other assaults, robberies and murders in Dallas County.

“Where there is gang activity, there will be crime,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said. “Criminal street gangs are not welcome in Collin County and the violent crimes they commit will not be tolerated.”

Hodge pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder.

His accomplice, Robert James Pearson, pleaded guilty in September 2017 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.