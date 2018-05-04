FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite some rain on Friday morning, this should be a great weekend to get outdoors and check out Mayfest at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. There will be plenty of art, live music, rides, food and fun for the whole family, all spread across 33 acres.

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to take part in the festivities.

“We’re expecting three more days of great weather and 33 acres of fun,” said Mayfest spokeswoman Carrie Cappel early Friday morning. “We have seven stages of community entertainment, music. We have 30 different food vendors, multiple attractions, and we have a free children’s area.”

Mayfest has been around for 45 years, but there is something new added each time. The main attraction for 2018 will be The Oasis live music stage. “We’re excited to unveil our new Oasis main stage. It’s covered for the first time, so it’s in an open area, wind breeze blowing through, but no need to worry about the sun beating down on you,” Cappel explained.

“We have a new attraction called Rodeo Zone, where you can try out barrel racing on a motorized horse,” Cappel added.

It is also worth noting that Mayfest raises millions of dollars for the Fort Worth community. “There’s three organizations that benefit from Mayfest,” Cappel stated, “Junior League of Fort Worth, Streams & Valleys, and Fort Worth Park and Community Services.”

Again, storms are expected across North Texas on Friday morning, but the rain should be cleared out before Mayfest opens its gates at 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Tickets start at just $5.00 per person, but seniors and military members can enter for free. Visit the event’s website for full details, including times and parking information.