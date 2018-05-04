  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Bob Prewitt, College Basketball, SMU
Bob Prewitt (Credit: SMU Mustangs)

DALLAS (AP) — Bob Prewitt, who was part of SMU’s only NCAA Final Four during three decades as a player and coach, has died. He was 93.

The school said Friday that Prewitt died on Thursday.

Prewitt was an assistant coach for 18 seasons, a stretch during which SMU reached the Final Four in 1956 and won eight Southwest Conference titles. He was then head coach of the Mustangs for eight seasons, from 1967-75. They won the SWC regular-season title in 1972.

After first serving in the Army Air Corps, Prewitt was a three-year varsity letterman at SMU. He was team captain for the 1948-49 season, and was also an All-Conference pick as a senior.

After first serving in the Army Air Corps, Prewitt was a three-year varsity letterman at SMU. He was team captain for the 1948-49 season, and was also an All-Conference pick as a senior.

