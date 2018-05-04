SPANISH FORK, Utah (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Security camera footage from Utah shows a defendant in handcuffs running out of a courtroom, flipping over a second-floor railing and falling to the ground below.

Multiple courthouse security cameras captured video of Christopher Clay Rudd as he bolted from the courtroom, went over the railing and hit the floor below.

Rudd appeared to be dazed or unconscious after he landed on the tile floor. His face was bloody as two bailiffs, one of whom saw him falling and tried to catch him, attended to him.

A state courts spokesperson said the 35-year-old Rudd broke his leg and pelvis and fractured his skull.

Authorities said he had been arrested on drug allegations and was in the Spanish Fork court for failing to follow through on court-ordered treatment.

Police spokesman Matt Johnson says it’s unclear whether Rudd was trying to injure himself. He could face additional charges for trying to escape.

Court filings did not list a lawyer for Rudd.

