GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a shooting at a Cicis Pizza in Garland Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Cicis at 1037 Northwest Highway shortly after 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic male had been shot several times.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are calling the incident a murder.
According to police, the suspect is still at large. A witness told police the shooter may be a Hispanic male in a blue truck.
This is a developing story and will be updated.