ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett police say a father shot his 11-year-old son before killing himself. His son later died at the hospital.

The incident happened at a home near Highway 66 and Rowlett Road. Police said officers responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday after they got a call from the father’s wife, who is the boy’s stepmother.

The woman told police her husband — identified as 41-year-old Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores — called her, saying he had shot his son. She said she then heard a second shot.

When officers arrived, they found the father dead, but the son was still alive and was transported to the hospital. The boy later died from his injuries.

The boy attended Coyle Middle School, and neighbors said their hearts hurt for him.

“To find out the boy was only 11  years old… that really saddens our hearts that that had to happen,” said one neighbor.

Police believe the couple was having trouble in their marriage. However, they said they had no prior contact with the couple.

A vigil for the boy will be held Sunday evening at Kenwood Heights Park.

