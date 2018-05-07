FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More of your favorite restaurants are publishing the amount of calories each food item has on their menus as of May 7.

While many have already been doing it for years, the move which is part of the Obama era Affordable Care Act is officially in affect.

Fort Worth dietician with Portrait Health Center, Lauren Cambias said the change was needed.

“A significant number of people eat their meals outside of the home so they eat convenience meals and when they eat at convenience locations they may not often choose the most healthy options,” said Cambias.

She said the recommended daily calorie guidelines are still about 2,000 for men and 1,800 for women.

Not knowing how much an individual is consuming she says can lead to long term health problems.

“It would just be a chronic danger to someone’s health if they are constantly and consistently over consuming,” she said.

Other health experts say while this is a step in the right direction, they would also like to see more comprehensive information on food also disclosed like sodium and trans fats.