NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A comedian is apologizing for a social media post in which he said he hopes Golden State forward Draymond Green “gets shot in the face” leaving the arena after Game 4 of a playoff series against the Pelicans.

Andrew Polk says the post, which also alludes to high gun violence rates in New Orleans, was meant as an “edgy joke.” Polk says he wishes “no harm to anyone over a simple game.”

Green, who has a reputation for feistiness and psychological gamesmanship, had eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a lopsided Warriors victory.

Green says he didn’t fear for his life. Green also says he feels sad for anyone who threatens violence over a basketball game and prays they get the help they need.

