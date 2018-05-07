Filed Under:Andrew Polk, Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Local TV, NBA, NBA Playoffs, New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A comedian is apologizing for a social media post in which he said he hopes Golden State forward Draymond Green “gets shot in the face” leaving the arena after Game 4 of a playoff series against the Pelicans.

Andrew Polk says the post, which also alludes to high gun violence rates in New Orleans, was meant as an “edgy joke.” Polk says he wishes “no harm to anyone over a simple game.”

Golden State Warriors Vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on May 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Green, who has a reputation for feistiness and psychological gamesmanship, had eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a lopsided Warriors victory.

Green says he didn’t fear for his life. Green also says he feels sad for anyone who threatens violence over a basketball game and prays they get the help they need.

