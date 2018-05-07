  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:album release party, Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys, Darryl McDaniels, Local TV, Run-DMC

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is hosting an album release party this Saturday, May 12 and is inviting Cowboys fans to join the celebration.

Beasley will release his debut rap album “Autobiography,” Saturday.

To honor the occasion, Beasley is hosting a release party that night at Lava Cantina in the Colony starting at 7:00 p.m.

Beasley received positive feedback and impressive sales after he released the single “80 Stings” in January.

In fact, the success of that record caught the eye, and ear, of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Darryl McDaniels (DMC of Run DMC).

part0 Cowboys Receiver Hosting Album Release Party Saturday

Cole Beasley with DMC (photo: Victor “Phazz” Clark)

Beasley had a chance to collaborate with DMC in-studio on a single that will be released at a later date.

“I was just excited to experience him in the studio, and just watch him work.” Beasley told CBS 11 Sports. “He’s one of the legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. If you compare it to the NFL, it’s like me seeing Wes Welker and Randy Moss running routes.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s