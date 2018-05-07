DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is hosting an album release party this Saturday, May 12 and is inviting Cowboys fans to join the celebration.

Beasley will release his debut rap album “Autobiography,” Saturday.

To honor the occasion, Beasley is hosting a release party that night at Lava Cantina in the Colony starting at 7:00 p.m.

Beasley received positive feedback and impressive sales after he released the single “80 Stings” in January.

In fact, the success of that record caught the eye, and ear, of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Darryl McDaniels (DMC of Run DMC).

Beasley had a chance to collaborate with DMC in-studio on a single that will be released at a later date.

“I was just excited to experience him in the studio, and just watch him work.” Beasley told CBS 11 Sports. “He’s one of the legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. If you compare it to the NFL, it’s like me seeing Wes Welker and Randy Moss running routes.”