ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old man from Ennis was was found guilty by a jury of assault family violence, impeding breath and sentenced to 25 years in jail.

David Allen Kemp was in a romantic relationship with the victim. During a disagreement, Kemp grabbed her hair on the back of her head with one hand and put his other hand across her throat choking her causing her to lose consciousness. Kemp chocked the victim so the children in the next room could not hear her scream.

Deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said the victim had red marks on her neck.

During the trial of this case, jail telephone calls were played between Kemp and the victim, which proved that Kemp tried to manipulate the victim into saying he didn’t hurt her.

Kemp has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

David Allen Kemp, 34, of Ennis, Texas, was found guilty by a jury of assault family violence, impeding breath. (photo credit: Ennis County)

 

 

