Ken Jeong performs on stage at the Dr. Ken Comedy Night at The Laugh Factory on April 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

PHOENIX (AP) — Ken Jeong’s medical degree is nothing to laugh at.

The comedian’s training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor’s representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the woman’s identity or condition.

Jeong has appeared in “The Hangover” movie franchise and TV’s “Dr. Ken” and “Community.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

