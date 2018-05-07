MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A new city ordinance will take effect in July prohibiting tethering of dogs unless the owner is physically present within the outdoor area where the dog is tethered and the dog is in view of the owner at all times.

Dogs must also have access to water and shelter at all times. A fence that’s high and strong enough to prevent the dog from escaping is also a must.

In addition, dogs aren’t allowed outside when temperatures are below freezing; a heat advisory has been issued by the a local or state authority or jurisdiction; or the National Weather Service has issued a hurricane, tropical storm or tornado warning.

Pet owners who violate the new ordinance will be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor and face a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense. Each day or portion of a day in violation constitutes as a separate offense.

Residents in need of assistance to contain their pet(s) or provide shelter can call Mesquite Animal Services at 972.216.6283.