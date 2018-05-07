DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Rifle Association reports a new record crowd of 87,154 people was set at last weekend’s convention.

The numbers from the four days of meetings held in downtown Dallas beat the previous record of 86,000 back at 2013 Convention in Houston.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence spoke at the convention.

NRA signs supporting the 2nd Amendment were placed outside the convention center, providing a backdrop for several protests that popped up.

It was President Trump’s third address to the NRA. Governor Greg Abbott, and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also spoke at the convention.