DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport police officer who was off-duty accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his holster.

Fort Worth police say they were called to a home early Sunday morning regarding the incident.

The injured officer, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Airport spokesman David Magana says the officer expects to be discharged Tuesday. Magana says airport officials will review the Fort Worth police report to determine if any administrative action is necessary.