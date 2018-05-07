Filed Under:Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boeing 737, Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Airlines

BALTIMORE (AP) — Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

News outlets report the airline released a statement saying “a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft” at BWI early Monday morning. The airline said no one on board the plane was injured. It’s unclear whether the truck driver was injured.

The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline’s flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival.

Southwest says it would be “irresponsible to provide details” pending the results of an internal investigation.

 

