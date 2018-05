The Baseball Report: Pujols Gets 3,000th Hit, Kimbrel Fastest To 300 SavesA pair of players hit MLB career milestones over the course of the weekend.

Cowboys Receiver Hosting Album Release Party SaturdayCole Beasley is hosting an album release party Saturday, May 12 at Lava Cantina in the Colony starting at 7:00 p.m.

Latest MLB Power RankingsThe Red Sox just keep winning, and so do the Yankees, who are only one game out in the AL East.

Keidel: Is LeBron Playing The Best Basketball Of His Career?NBA fans are ever-eager to replace LeBron as the league's best player, even as he carries his Cavaliers through the NBA Playoffs again.