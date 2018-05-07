ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman are dead after a house fire in Rockwall early Monday, but police are investigating the deaths as suspicious. The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of White Water Lane, close to John King Road.

Firefighters were called to the home and reported seeing smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene. Crews managed to get the blaze extinguished very quickly. Two people were found dead inside of the house, along with a 4-year-old girl who was treated for smoke inhalation.

The child is expected to be fine.

However, investigators remained at the house for several hours afterward, combing through the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The Rockwall Police Department called the deaths “intentional,” and believe that the man and woman were either murdered or died in a murder-suicide.

The victims are thought to be married, but officials have not been able to confirm that information.