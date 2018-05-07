  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Caribbean Cruise, Carnival cruise, Carnival Dream, Cruise, flood, Refund, water line break

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.

In a video recorded Thursday by a Carnival Dream passenger, crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.

“All of a sudden water just like started coming up into the room and getting higher,” said Marla Haase who recorded the video as her room flooded. “If you open a fire hydrant right open that’s how quickly it was coming in,” she continued.

In an emailed statement, cruise line spokeswoman Annemarie Mathews said it took six hours for the crew to replace or dry out the carpeting in the hallway and 50 staterooms.

About 100 guests were affected by the flooding. Mathews said the cruise line provided full refunds to all those guests, as well as a discount on a future cruise.

“We felt like royalty we got treated so wonderfully…them rising to the occasion,” said Haase.

“The cruise director and the captain were very transparent as far as exactly what happened, what rooms were effected, how they were compensating the guests who were effected by it,” passenger Brian Scobey told WWL-TV. “I thought it was very admirable in how they handled it.”

Mathews said two guests accepted the company’s offer to fly them home early. The ship returned to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled Sunday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s