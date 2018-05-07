MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.

In a video recorded Thursday by a Carnival Dream passenger, crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.

“All of a sudden water just like started coming up into the room and getting higher,” said Marla Haase who recorded the video as her room flooded. “If you open a fire hydrant right open that’s how quickly it was coming in,” she continued.

In an emailed statement, cruise line spokeswoman Annemarie Mathews said it took six hours for the crew to replace or dry out the carpeting in the hallway and 50 staterooms.

About 100 guests were affected by the flooding. Mathews said the cruise line provided full refunds to all those guests, as well as a discount on a future cruise.

“We felt like royalty we got treated so wonderfully…them rising to the occasion,” said Haase.

“The cruise director and the captain were very transparent as far as exactly what happened, what rooms were effected, how they were compensating the guests who were effected by it,” passenger Brian Scobey told WWL-TV. “I thought it was very admirable in how they handled it.”

Mathews said two guests accepted the company’s offer to fly them home early. The ship returned to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled Sunday morning.