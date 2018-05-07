WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is urging vehicle owners in Texas and several other states with defective Takata air bags to seek repairs immediately.

The agency singled out Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks from 2006, which are under a “do not drive” warning.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), defective air bag inflator parts have been replaced in about 49 percent of the 33,320 Ford Rangers recalled and 55 percent of the more than 2,200 Mazda pickups recalled.

“I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall — these airbags are dangerous,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said urgently. “Every vehicle must be accounted for now.”

Some of the key locations where the agency is focused on getting the vehicles repaired or off the road include, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Galveston, San Antonio, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Dealers for both Ford and Mazda will tow the trucks for repairs free of charge.

In all, more than 60 million Takata air bag inflators will be recalled under a U.S. order. Click here to find out if your car or truck is under a manufacturer’s recall.

