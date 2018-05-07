  • CBS 11On Air

$1.2 million Kentucky Derby bet winner Margaret Reid. (credit: Retama Park Race Track)

SAN ANTONIO (CBDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – An $18 bet paid off in a big way for an Austin woman Saturday at Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas.

Margaret Reid walked away with a cool $1.2 million when Justify won the Kentucky Derby, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

Reid, who has been going to Retama for years with her friends, told the station, “It was an amazing feeling, yes, that you won a really big, like a really big ticket. A mini-lotto if you will.”

Reid won a “pick five,” in which you have to pick the winner of five races in a row. That fifth race happened to be the Kentucky Derby.

Selma, Texas — where the Retama Park Race Track is located — is about 20 miles northeast of San Antonio.

