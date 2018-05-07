391355 05: A member of the research team, headed by Israeli neurologist Dr. Ruth Gabizon, tests infected hamster urine samples for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or "mad cow disease" July 2, 2001 at Jerusalem''s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Israel. The research team discovered a way of testing for "mad cow disease," or BSE, in the urine sample of infected animals, as opposed to the previous method of looking in the brains of animals or humans. Gabizon says that the new method will enable early discovery of the disease and that the hospital and her team are in the final stages of establishing a start-up company to produce commercial kits. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the incident occurred in the convenience store chain’s Aurora location last week when the clerk heard a loud bang and saw 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez take a white plastic bottle out of the microwave.

A police report says when confronted by the clerk, Sanchez wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine onto the floor and walked out.

Police located Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she had planned to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer.

The Denver woman was issued a summons for damaged property. She could not be reached for comment.

