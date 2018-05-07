  • CBS 11On Air

SELMA, Texas (CBS LOCAL) — A woman walked away from a Texas race track with more than $1 million after Sunday’s Kentucky Derby.

The Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas, posted on Facebook to congratulate their biggest winner: a woman who placed an $18 wager and won $1.2 million.

The Facebook page did not provide further details about the woman’s wager.

The woman’s winnings are pretty close to the amount the winning horse’s team took home. The Kentucky Derby says Justify earned $1,432,000 for the victory.

H/T CBS Pittsburgh