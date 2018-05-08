Filed Under:Abduction, College Station, Fort Worth, guilty plea, Kevin Garcia, killing, Local TV, Murder, Nathaniel Tillery, prison sentence, Texas

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Central Texas man must serve 50 years in prison for the 2015 abduction and killing of a convenience store clerk who was attacked during a robbery.

Nathaniel Tillery was sentenced Monday in Bryan after pleading guilty to murder in a plea deal.

nathaniel edward tillery Man Gets 50 Years In Abduction, Murder Of Texas Store Clerk

Mugshot of Nathaniel Edward Tillery, the man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a College Station store clerk before being captured in Haslet. (credit: Brazos Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The case involves the March 2015 death of 55-year-old Kevin Garcia, who was assaulted at a store in College Station.

kevin garcia 2 Man Gets 50 Years In Abduction, Murder Of Texas Store Clerk

College Station store clerk Kevin Garcia. The 55-year-old was beaten, kidnapped, and driven more than 10 hours to North Texas. (credit: College Station Police Dept.)

Prosecutors say Garcia was then tossed in the bed of his own pickup truck and driven to the Fort Worth area, where Tillery had a relative.

The 39-year-old Tillery, who’s from Bryan, was arrested about 10 hours after the attack. Garcia died later at a hospital.

Tillery was also sentenced to 50 years for aggravated assault on another inmate while jailed. The sentences will be served concurrently.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

