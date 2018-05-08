Filed Under:Adrian Beltre, Disabled List, Local TV, MLB, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He has been dearly missed, but Tuesday night, he is back!

Adrian Beltre is back in the Texas Rangers lineup after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

The Rangers delayed posting their lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against Detroit, waiting to see how Beltre would get through a pregame workout. He was reinstated from the disabled list to fourth in the lineup as the third baseman.

Texas put the 39-year-old Beltre on the disabled list April 25, a day after he got hurt in a home loss to Oakland.

gettyimages 836590250 e1525816752415 Beltre Back In Rangers Lineup After Activated From DL

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers is greeted in the dugout after a three run home run in the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

He pulled up limping on his way to first base and then gingerly walked off the field after his 3,075th hit.

Beltre is the MLB active career leader after Ichiro Suzuki, with 3,089 hits, was removed from Seattle’s 40-player roster last week for another role with the Mariners.

Beltre, in his 21st big league season, is hitting .310 with one homer and eight RBIs.

To make room for Beltre, the Rangers sent infielder Eliezer Alvarez back to Double-A Frisco.

