DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the last few months there have been several columnists writing about how they think, in 2018, the NFL and NBA is no place for cheerleaders. Now a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is urging everyone to “be open to different perspectives” before just chunking an institution.

Jacie Scott spent four years on the sidelines with the Cowboys and after reading USA Today Sports writer Nancy Armour’s column last month says cheerleaders should be respected “as the quality entertainers they are” and the conversation about their work conditions is long overdue.

In her article Armour said – “The underlying premise of NFL cheerleaders is degrading, presenting women as nothing more than objects to be leered at. With skimpy, suggestive outfits as their “uniform,” their only purpose is to titillate.”

Scott said her experiences in the NFL shaped her into the woman she is today, allowing her to perform with “some of the biggest names in the industry” and travel the world. As far as placing cheerleaders in position to “titillate” she suggests getting rid of men (and women) in power who place cheerleaders in “unjust circumstances.”

Most of the writers expressing opinions agree that male and female professional cheerleaders are athletes who participate in a legitimate sport, but question if bikini photo shoots, met-and-greets with male sponsors and performances on the fields of courts of NFL and NBA game would fit that description.

Scott suggests focusing less on sexualizing cheerleaders and more on their talent and encouraging the discussion on how to reform cheerleading in professional sports, so those women can continue to “do a job they love.”

What do you think?