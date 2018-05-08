UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – Hauck Fun for Kids, Inc. is recalling all Nerf Battle Racers, after 639 reports in the U.S. of the steering wheel detaching, breaking or cracking with one resulting in a laceration to a child’s face requiring stitches and one resulting in a minor scrape to a child’s chest.

The four-wheel pedal powered go-karts for children ages four through 10 were sold at Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016 and March 2017 for between $200 and $300.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the “Nerf” logo is found on each side of the go-kart and is etched into the black seat. It measures about 50 inches long and 27 inches high by 24 inches wide. The wheels are black and orange.

The model number, T91869, and the date of manufacture can be found on a white sticker on the underside of the seat. Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between 01/2016 and 03/2017 are being recalled.

Consumer should immediately stop using the go-kart and contact Hauck for a new steering wheel. The company can be reached at (877) 428.2545 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at hauck-toys.com and clicking on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page.

The go-karts were made in China.