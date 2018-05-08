SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – A new era of Dodge ball is officially underway at Southlake Carroll High School.

New head coach Riley Dodge is working up a sweat at the Dragons Spring Football practices. It’s a familiar setting for Riley, who won a state championship as the Dragons starting quarterback in 2006.

“To put the pads on, come over to Dragon Stadium where I grew up, it’s special,” said Dodge.

Special is exactly how the Carroll School District hopes to define their hiring of the 29-year-old Dodge.

Riley is the son of Southlake Carroll coaching legend Todd Dodge.

Todd guided the Dragons to four state championships as head coach including a stretch from 2002 to 2006 were Southlake Carroll compiled a 79-1 record.

“You can’t replace 79-1, that’s tough.” Dodge admitted. But, he is not backing away from the expectations following his father’s success in Southlake. “We will try to replicate it, the best way we can but that’s not something I lose sleep over.”

Dodge and the Dragons continue their spring practices until May 24 when Southlake Carroll will hold its Spring Game at Dragon Stadium.