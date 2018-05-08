  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A single engine plane made a crash landing in parking lot just off the Dallas North Tollway late Monday evening. The pilot was not injured.

Officials said the landing happened just after 11 p.m. in a parking lot off the Dallas North Tollway near an Extended Stay Hotel.

dcqgetyu0auyyiu e1525776378343 Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Dallas Parking Lot

A single engine plane made a crash landing in a parking lot in Dallas. The pilot was not injured. (CBS11)

The plane clipped trees on its way to the ground and sustained wing and wheel damage. There was also a small fire that the pilot was able to put out. He was able to make it out with no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was headed from Mississippi to Weatherford when he reported losing fuel.

The pilot tried to make it to Addison Municipal Airport but went down two miles short of that destination.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

