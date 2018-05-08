  • CBS 11On Air

GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – When 10-year-old Anson Graft sent his friend Flat Stanley to Washington, little did he know the President of the United States would thank him personally.

But that’s what happened.

Graft came home one day to find a first class letter from none other than President Trump at his front door.

In the letter, Trump was pleased to report that Stanley received an official visitor’s badge, caught a movie in the White House Family Theater and bowled a round at the Truman Bowling Alley.

Ten-year-old Anson Graft sent his friend Flat Stanley to Washington where he met none other than President Trump. (photo credit: Melanie Graft)

Other highlights of the letter include the President’s reminder to young Anson that “in this country anything is possible and there is no limit to our dreams. We each have the right to stand up, make our voice heard, and challenge our government leaders so they better serve the people.”

Trump also encouraged Graft to get involved, make a difference, think big and dream even bigger.

Anson’s mother Melanie said the letter made her son’s day.

