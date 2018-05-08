DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Home Depot worker who was shot while confronting a shoplifting suspect is out of the hospital nearly two weeks after gunfire that left one Dallas police officer dead and another critically hurt.

Scott Painter, an employee at a store in North Dallas, was discharged Monday.

All three victims were shot April 24.

Home Depot spokesman Stephen Holmes on Tuesday confirmed Painter left the hospital but declined to release further medical details. Holmes expressed gratitude from the Atlanta-based company, for support from the community and Home Depot associates since the shootings.

Dallas police Officer Rogelio Santander died April 25.

A police spokesman says Officer Crystal Almeida remains hospitalized but is improving.

The suspect, Armando Luis Juarez, was jailed on charges including capital murder, aggravated assault and theft.

Meantime, the group, Rebuilding Together North Texas, along with Home Depot and community volunteers, are stepping up to help Central Christian Church by replacing the fence damaged by the Home Depot shooter.

As the shooter was being apprehended by Dallas Police, he ran his car into the church’s fence.

More than 70 volunteers are expected to participate in the rebuilding project.

Home Depot staff will be doing preparation on Thursday, and the big build will start on Friday at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers are expecting to finish the fence by 4:00 p.m.

“Our typical projects provide free home repair to low-income populations, but we love being able to step up to help community organizations too. It is our privilege to be able to pull together the volunteers and resources to make this project happen, and in the process, help mend a piece of our broken hearts. Our fabulous partners at Home Depot jumped right in to provide all the materials and support.” says Cara Mendelsohn, Executive Director.

