(CBS11) – The title of this week’s blog might think that I am personal friends with these two musical artists, which of course is not true. But what is true is that they have a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and worldwide right now.

Marshmello (born Christopher Comstock on May 19, 1992 in Philadelphia and will be celebrating his 26th birthday next week) is an American dance music producer and DJ. He started getting recognized a few years ago when he remixed songs for Zedd and Jack U. He later teamed up with such artists as Khalid, Selena Gomez and the one featured on this song: Anne-Marie.

Born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson on April 7, 1991 in East Tilbury, Essex, England, she has established her career as a singer/songwriter. She has been successful in charting songs on the UK Singles chart with such songs as Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye” (#1), and “Alarm,” “Ciao Adios” and today’s featured song, “Friends.” She just recently released her debut studio album, “Speak Your Mind” on April 27, 2018.

The song that Marshmello and Anne-Marie collaborated on, “Friends,” was released February 9, 2018, exactly three months to the day of this blog. The song is written in a minor key (sounds like G minor to me) with Marshmello playing an acoustic guitar (among other things). When you listen to the lyrics, almost anyone can relate to it: a relationship between two people where one person wants something more out of it than the other… and that “other” person being adamant that it’s “friends only!” End of conversation!

Running 3:22, produced by Marshmello and written by himself, Natalie Dunn, and Anne-Marie Nicholson, the lyrics go like this:

“You say you love me, I say you crazy

We’re nothing more than friends

You’re not my lover, more like a brother

I know you since we were like ten, yeah

Don’t mess it up, talking that (expletive deleted)

Only gonna push me away, that’s it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S”

The song currently ranks #21 on the American Billboard Top 100. Yet it has reached #1 in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, and the U.S. Dance/Mix charts. The version here is a “clean mix” and one that federally licensed radio stations would use to avoid violating rules on the broadcasting of indecent/profane language.

You can hear this song on great radio stations like WHTZ/New York, KIIS/Los Angeles, KHKS/Dallas-Fort Worth, KLIF-FM/Dallas-Fort Worth, and KRBE/Houston.