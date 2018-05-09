  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Apology, apology note, concert tour, katy perry, Mean Girls, Olive Branch, sorry, Taylor Swift, thank you

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift received a peace offering from Katy Perry before launching her new tour.

Swift shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing a package that Perry sent that included an olive branch. Inside was a letter in which Perry wrote that she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Swift says it “means so much to me” and her video was captioned “Thank you Katy.”

The feud between the singers began in 2014 after Swift told “Rolling Stone” that another singer had taken one of her dancers. Perry then compared Swift to a character from “Mean Girls.”

Swift kicked off her Reputation tour Tuesday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s