FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s no shortage of places to see a concert or live music in North Texas.

And soon, there may be a new venue in Frisco called, Music City.

“Our residents are looking for more entertainment options and unique entertainment options,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

Music City will consist of a 1,000-seat indoor theater, a nearly 400 seat outdoor stage, and two restaurants.

The mayor said aside from live music, it could attract comedy shows, along with cultural and community group performances.

“Frisco has long been known as sports city USA and we know as a dynamic community to round out well, we’re going to have to include arts as part of that. We have a thriving arts scene, this project would help bring that.”

The site is located within the city’s best real-estate — the so-called $5 Billion Mile — right along the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway — between Warren Parkway and John Hickman Parkway across from the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star.

The city’s Assistant Planning Manager, Anthony Satarino said the developer wants to hold festivals there as well. “The idea is you can have multiple concerts, multiple events at the same time, an outdoor space, coupled with an indoor concert.”

Aside from residents, Satarino said Music City will likely attract visitors attending conventions.

“So you think about people who come to Frisco for conferences who might have the evening off. These types of activities are the way to draw people and keep them here a little longer.”

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan Tuesday evening and the city council will consider the plan next month.

If approved, it could attract more development to the area.

No word yet on a project timetable.