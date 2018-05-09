  • CBS 11On Air

(credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) – Rafael Palmeiro said that he has agreed to play with his son for the independent Cleburne Railroaders at age 53.

Palmeiro told a local newspaper on Tuesday that he is looking forward to joining the second-year American Association team, and will be teammates with his 28-year-old son Patrick.

“Nobody gave me a chance to go to spring training, so I will just take this path,” Palmeiro said.

Palmeiro indicated during the winter his desire for the chance at an MLB comeback.

A four-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove first baseman, Palmeiro is one of six players with more than 3,000 hits and 500 homers. He played in 20 big league seasons, half of those with the Texas Rangers.

Palmeiro’s career ended with the Baltimore Orioles in 2005 after a positive steroids test. He has repeatedly said that he never intentionally took anything. He fell off of the Hall of Fame ballot in 2014 after getting less than 5 percent of the vote.

