ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 and the Texas Rangers hosted annual Rangers Weather Day before the Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

More than 4,000 North Texas students along with their parents and teachers turned out for a lesson in science and weather from CBS11’s team of Texas Weather Experts including Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett, Anne Elise Parks, Jeff Jamison and Jeff Ray.

The weather team conducted experiments and live demonstrations to better explain to the kids how and why weather does what it does.

Fifth grader Payton Singleton said, “It was pretty cool. I liked it a lot. I had a lot of fun… When the water bottle exploded. It’s so cool. I had a big smile on my face.”

One mother said she was happy that her daughter was inspired by seeing meteorologist Anne Elise Parks conducting experiments and connecting with the students.

Tammy Gipson said as a mother it pleased her to see a female role model for her daughter.

“My daughter got to see a female meteorologist today. So she got to see that girls can be scientist and do anything they want to do also,” said Gipson.

The event wrapped up with CBS11 anchor Doug Dunbar throwing out the first pitch and traffic expert Madison Sawyer singing the national anthem.

The Rangers capped the day by defeating the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings.