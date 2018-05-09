DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices have been on the rise across North Texas for the last month, and President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal has many people worried that this could be an expensive summer travel season.

The current average for gas prices across Texas is $2.62 per gallon. That is 21 cents less than the current national average. But it is up by 20 cents from last month, and 43 cents higher than this time last year, when the state average was $2.19 per gallon and the U.S. average was $2.34 per gallon.

Drivers in Rockwall County and Dallas County are seeing some of the most expensive gas prices across North Texas, averaging $2.68 and $2.69 per gallon, respectively. While those prices are still below the national average, AAA said that the prices have been steadily rising.

“It’s crazy,” said Dallas driver Mike Lewis. “Just the other day, it was way cheaper than that. Don’t know what to say about it. Ain’t nothing to do about it. Gotta get to work.”

Domestic crude oil production is partially to blame for the rise in prices, since fewer barrels are being produced and demand remains strong, as drivers switch to larger vehicles like SUVs. However, gas prices always tend to spike heading into Memorial Day weekend. As summer approaches, more families will begin traveling.

With the President’s hard stance on Iran, experts predict that gas prices will continue to soar.

“Donald Trump, he’s causing a lot of riff raff,” said Dallas driver Ed Ferguson.

According to GasBuddy, the best days to fill up your gas tank are Sundays and Mondays. That is when you are likely to find the cheapest prices as the pump. Conversely, experts warn that Thursdays and Fridays are the worst — i.e. most expensive — days to stop for gas.