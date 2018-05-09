ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – One teacher in Rockwall thought that she was showing up for a Career Day presentation on Wednesday morning, but she had no idea what was actually happening. Mrs. Traci Tatom was surprised when Honda gave her $5,000 worth of school supplies.

It all went down in front of Tatom’s cheering fourth-grade science students.

The principal at Amanda Rochell Elementary School set up the mock Career Day in order to surprise Tatom, the teacher of the year. She often spends her own money to buy supplies for her students. Now, she has been furnished with all of the paper and pencils that they need, along with new weather and science equipment.

“I had no idea,” Tatom said. “I’m overwhelmed. I need to learn how to use all this stuff.”

Tatom was selected from 100 teachers in the DFW area, and her students know why. “Mrs. Tatom is a very caring teacher. She always helps us during the day and makes sure we have everything,” said student Ethan Abraham. “This will boost her class to amazing amazing.”