CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Video of a classroom confrontation from Tuesday at Cedar Hill High School is spreading on social media.

Science teacher Bobby Soehnge said he couldn’t comment on whether that student seen in the video was back in school on Wednesday, but said he’s already forgiven the student.

“I’m here for the kids,” said Soehnge. “My concern was – how do we de-escalate this situation before this kid gets into more trouble?”

A classmate’s cell phone captured the confrontation in the middle of science class. It shows the student – who has not been named, grab Soehnge by the chin and shove him – demanding to get his cell phone back.

Soehnge said the cell phone was not allowed in class and it was taken away after several warnings.

Soehnge says the student “stormed out of class,” but returned half an hour later and apologized. The teen’s mother sent an email to the teacher as well, apologizing after she found out about his actions.

“You have to feel good when a student makes a mistake – owns up to it, and then moves forward. That’s always a good thing,” said Soehnge.

Soehnge said there’s been an outpouring of support from parents and students – who’ve left him kind notes and emails.