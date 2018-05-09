FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man charged with killing one dog and critically wounding another dog belonging to his next door neighbor in November of 2017, by stabbing each pet numerous times, had his bond set at $75,000 for each case while he awaits trial.

Eugene Hilliard Harrison is also suspected in at least 3 other dog deaths in the surrounding community.

Harrison is charged with two felony cases of Cruelty to Animals by Killing, Poisoning or Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Office, when Harrison was initially released on bond earlier this year, he allowed the battery on his required GPS monitor to run out, and his whereabouts were unaccounted for for several hours. Soon thereafter, the bodies of several dead cats and opossums were found by police a block away from Harrison’s home.

“This defendant has a demonstrated history of violent, predatory behavior, and we believe he is a clear danger to not only the animals, but the people in our community,” said prosecutor Ashlea Deener. “It was our sincere hope that he remain securely in custody until his trial.”