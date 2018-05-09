  • CBS 11On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas is among the four new reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states had gotten sick.

gettyimages 953934416 e1525893580379 Texas Now Among States Reporting E Coli Illness Linked To Romaine Lettuce

A man shops for vegetables beside Romaine lettuce stocked and for sale at a supermarket in Los Angeles, California on May 2, 2018, where the first death from an E Coli contaminated Romaine lettuce outbreak was reported. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if new illness are still occurring. There’s a lag in reporting, and the most recent illness began two weeks ago.

Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas have joined the list of states reporting at least one E. coli illness linked to the outbreak.

At least 64 people have been hospitalized, including 17 with kidney failure. One death, previously reported, occurred in California.

gettyimages 953935122 Texas Now Among States Reporting E Coli Illness Linked To Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce is displayed on May 2, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. One person in California has died from E. coli linked to romaine lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a total to 121 cases in 25 states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Health officials have tied the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

