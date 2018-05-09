FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled that prosecutors in the capital murder case of a man sentenced to death had lied in court and that the condemned man should instead be given a lifetime prison term.

State District Judge Everitt Young determined Tuesday that prosecutors in the trial of Paul David Storey weren’t truthful when they told jurors that the shooting victim’s family wanted Storey executed.

A stay was ordered last year, just days before Storey was scheduled to die, when the murdered man’s parents made clear they opposed a death penalty.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals now is expected to decide whether to accept Young’s ruling or reject it.

Storey in 2008 was convicted in the death of Jonas Cherry, an assistant manager of a mini-golf course near Fort Worth.