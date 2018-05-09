DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young Dallas military veteran says men in security uniforms beat him, used racial slurs and attacked him for no reason.

Dallas police are investigating his claim.

The incident happened May 6 inside XTC Cabaret in Northwest Dallas.

Jalen Bell says a night inside the adult strip club meant for fun turned violent.

Bell, 23, a full-time college student and Navy Veteran, said several club security officers beat and choked him. He claimed at least one officer used racial epithets while placing him in a choke hold.

“One officer, a white officer put his arm around his throat, squeezing the trachea in a choke hold. As he’s squeezing, Mr. Bell could hear him saying, n…ger you’re going to die,” attorney Lee Merritt said.

Photos of Bell, showing the injuries that put him in the hospital, show several bruises to his face. His eyes are red from blood vessels and he suffered a rib fracture.

Bell told police he and a friend were in the strip club last Saturday night. There was a verbal dispute with another customer. He and his friend were leaving the club when the confrontation with security started, he said.

“It’s not just me. This is happening all across the country, and it’s unfortunate every time it happens. I’m not desensitized from it, seeing people who look like me. It hurts every single time, and now it’s me,” Bell said.

Gary Fishman, a spokesman for XTC Cabaret issued a statement regarding Bell’s claim. “XTC Cabaret Dallas has a zero tolerance policy for any kind of discrimination. Our club has a very diverse clientele, equally diverse management and staff, and has been in business a long time. Our initial understanding is that this incident involved what was deemed to be an unruly customer. We are continuing to investigate the incident internally and ask the community to be patient until that is concluded.”

The Dallas Police Department confirmed a police report was filed by Bell. Police haven’t made any arrests so far.