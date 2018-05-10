NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was “uninvited” to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.

Town & Country on Thursday tweeted it regretted “the way the situation was handled.” The magazine held its annual Philanthropy Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled. — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) May 10, 2018

Lewinsky took to Twitter on Wednesday to say the invitation was rescinded after she had accepted because Clinton decided to attend. She said manners expert Emily Post would not approve.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i've accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

Lewinsky later tweeted “definitely, please don’t try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag.”

A spokesman for the former president said neither Clinton nor his staff was aware that Lewinsky had been invited to the summit or that her invitation had been rescinded.

In the 1990s Clinton had an affair with the then-White House intern and later denied the sexual relationship. He ultimately admitted to it in 1998.

