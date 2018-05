DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DALLAS’ CEDAR SPRINGS ENTERTAINMENT AREA ENCOUNTERED A SERIES OF CRIMES AGAINST BAR EMPLOYEES AND PATRONS THIS WEEK. THERE’s NOW AN ALERT ISSUED TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS OF THE OAK LAWN- CEDAR SPRINGS AREA.

“TAKE BACK OAK LAWN” IS A COMMUNITY FACEBOOK PAGE THAT ISSUED A SAFETY ALERT, OUTLINING FOUR ALLEGED ROBBERIES AND/OR ASSAULTS NEAR BARS HEAVILY FREQUENTED BY LGBTQ PATRONS.

“It’s been very quiet down here, in regards to violent crime, that’s what makes this so alarming,” community advocate Lee Daugherty said Thursday.

DAUGHERTY POINTED TO A SPIKE OF VIOLENT INCIDENTS, STARTING MAY 5 THROUGH MAY 8, INCLUDING ARMED ROBBERY OF A CLUB WORKER.

THERE’s NO INDICATION ANY VICTIMS WERE TARGETED BASED ON SEXUAL ORIENTATION, BUT THE “TAKE BACK OAK LAWN” COMMUNITY ALERT AIMS TO KEEP CEDAR SPRINGS DISTRICT VISITORS INFORMED.

“We’ve been lucky. We haven’t had a series of crimes like this in a couple of years, and now we have a short burst of them. We have to put our vigilance back up,” Rafael McDonnell, Community Engagement leader for Resource Center explained.

DALLAS POLICE VERIFIED ONE ARMED ROBBERY. A GUNMAN ROBBED AN EMPLOYEE OUTSIDE THE TIN ROOM BAR ON HUDNALL STREET SUNDAY. ON MAY 6, THREE PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED A MAN IN 3900 BLOCK OF CEDAR SPRINGS.

POLICE HAVEN’T CONFIRMED ANY ARRESTS IN EITHER INCIDENT.