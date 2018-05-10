DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating an apparent homicide at an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. from Dallas Fire-Rescue regarding a death at 6104 LBJ Service Road.

The victim was Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, 26.

According to a witness, a man left the victim’s apartment shortly before she was found unconscious. Flores-Pavon was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Dallas Police Department went out of it’s way to say in a news release, “There is no evidence at this time to suggest this homicide was the result of a hate crime.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Tommy Raley at (214) 283-4856.