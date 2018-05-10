OCALA, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A deputy in Ocala, Florida saved the life of a 3-month-old baby boy.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix, was on his way home from his shift when a woman flagged him down at a red light.

The mother told Nix that her 3-month-old baby boy named Kingston was unresponsive and that she needed help.

The deputy turned his patrol car around and pulled over on the side of the road to help.

Dash cam video shows the deputy performing several life-saving measures on the baby.

The baby didn’t appear to respond, so the deputy rushed the child to a nearby hospital in his patrol car.

Due to the deputy’s actions, Kingston is alive.