  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:baby saved, Deputy, deputy saves baby, florida, life-saving, Local TV, Ocala

OCALA, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A deputy in Ocala, Florida saved the life of a 3-month-old baby boy.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix, was on his way home from his shift when a woman flagged him down at a red light.

screen shot 2018 05 10 at 8 56 22 pm Caught On Camera: Deputy Saves Baby

Deputy Jeremie Nix saves a baby (dash cam)

The mother told Nix that her 3-month-old baby boy named Kingston was unresponsive and that she needed help.

The deputy turned his patrol car around and pulled over on the side of the road to help.

screen shot 2018 05 10 at 8 56 13 pm Caught On Camera: Deputy Saves Baby

Deputy Jeremie Nix (WKMG)

Dash cam video shows the deputy performing several life-saving measures on the baby.

The baby didn’t appear to respond, so the deputy rushed the child to a nearby hospital in his patrol car.

Due to the deputy’s actions, Kingston is alive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s