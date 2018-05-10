DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of North Texas and law enforcement is reaching out for help finding the family of a custodian found dead on-campus last September.

Margaret Rosa King, 67, was found unresponsive near her car in a parking lot on campus. She was taken to Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Denton where she was pronounced dead.

She died of natural causes related to heart disease, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

King started working for UNT Facilities in June 2016.

Born in Brooklyn, police said King listed Washington Irving as her high school on her job application. But her Facebook page lists San Antonio as her hometown.

King served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1971 to September 1974, according to her employment application). She had an associate’s degree in business from Tidewater Community College in Virginia, a bachelor’s degree in business from Saint Leo University in Florida, a master’s degree in gerontology from Norfolk State University in Virginia, an associate’s degree in accounting and information technology from Tarrant County Community College, a master’s degree in information science from UNT, and a master’s degree in computer education from UNT.

A university spokesperson confirmed King was working on a graduate degree in interdisciplinary studies at the time of her death.

When neither the coroner nor law enforcement were able to find her family, the UNT Facilities department worked with the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery to arrange interment there.

The university has planned a funeral service for her at the cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16.