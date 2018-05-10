  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:councilman arrested, Facebook Live, La’Shadion Shemwell, Local TV, McKinney city councilman, McKinney Police, traffic citation

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM)The McKinney city councilman arrested after refusing to sign a traffic citation says he will not resign.

In a Facebook Live Thursday night, La’Shadion Shemwell again claimed his arrest was racially motivated. He cited other times he believes he was racial profiled by police, including a time he says police told he would never be elected to public office.

screen shot 2018 05 10 at 3 37 03 pm McKinney Councilman Arrested For Refusing To Sign Traffic Citation Will Not Resign

La’Shadion Shemwell (CBS11)

McKinney police say he was arrested for refusing to sign his speeding ticket; simple as that.

“You have to sign this or I’m taking you to jail today, OK,” says a McKinney police officer in a May 8 video.

“Taking me to jail for what,” Shemwell can be heard asking in the video.

Shemwell was pulled over for allegedly speeding. He says he was profiled and pulled over because of his skin color. He says he’s a known activist and only the second African-American to serve on McKinney’s City Council.

“I was pulled over; I was frustrated( I felt that I was being targeted, that my rights were being violated because I know for sure that I was not speeding,” said Shemwell.

He denied allegations he was seeking special treatment because he’s an elected officials. In the police recording, he can be heard asking for the police chief at least four times.

“You better get Chief Conley on the phone right now,” Shenwell tells the officer in the video. “Let him know what you’re in, you’re in really big trouble my friend.”

He’s also seen refusing to sign the ticket, which isn’t an admission to a crime, just a promise to appear in court.

“For some reason or another, you think that I mention the chief and that somehow that was wrong,” Shemwell said Thursday night. “My mentioning of the chief is because that is the protocol when dealing for McKinney police officers when dealing with the elected officials.”

Shemwell says he’s received death threats and been called the “n-word” since his arrest. He says he will serve our the rest of his term.

The mayor and city council hasn’t commented on the arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s