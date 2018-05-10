  • CBS 11On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police are investigating the disappearance of an very valuable “Iron Man” suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.

Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit’s estimated value is $325,000.

iron man 2008 82639809 Original $300K Iron Man Suit Disappears From LA Prop Storage

Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses by a life-size Iron Man model during a press conference in Tokyo, on September 3, 2008. (credit: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images)

The head, chest, leg and arms of the suit donned by billionaire playboy Tony Stark went missing from the facility sometime between February and April.

KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 “Iron Man” film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.

